CTG_1824-BL.JPG

Judy, left, James Meredith watch the proceedings of the 'The Mission Continues: Building Upon the Legacy' keynote event during the University of Mississippi’s celebration of 60 years of integration. Judy Meredith will give this year's Black History Month keynote address and present her documentary, 'Who is James Meredith?' on Feb. 16.

 Thomas Graning I Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

OXFORD - The University of Mississippi’s Black History Month celebrations this year coincide with the commemoration of 60 years of integration at the state’s flagship, giving attendees an opportunity to honor both today’s change-makers and the people who paved their way.

