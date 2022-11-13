Accountancy building

The new home for the University of Mississippi's Patterson School of Accountancy is slated for the corner of University Avenue and Grove Loop. The four-story facility will feature 100,000 square feet of tiered auditoriums and classrooms, study areas, conference rooms, administrative and faculty office suites, and outdoor balconies and terraces.

 COURTESY

OXFORD – The Gertrude C. Ford Foundation, of Jackson, a longtime, generous supporter of the University of Mississippi, has stepped forward with a $200,000 gift commitment for the new Patterson School of Accountancy building.

