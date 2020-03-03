TUPELO – The North Mississippi Dulcimer Association will present a special program of dulcimer music from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Parkway Visitor Center located at milepost 266 near Tupelo.
The North Mississippi Dulcimer Association teaches dulcimer history, tradition, craftsmanship and music by sharing its knowledge and talents. The Appalachian mountain dulcimer is the first instrument developed in the United States. Dating back to the early 1800s, the dulcimer is an instrument whose very name means “sweet sound.”
This program is free. For additional information, call 1-800-305-7417.