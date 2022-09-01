SHANNON • Eight Shannon Middle School students have earned perfect scores on the seventh grade Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) math test.
When state test results for the 2021-22 school year were released earlier this month, Adrian Escamilla, Sonora Foster, Cooper Lindley, Rafael Mitchell, Justice Rice, John Marlin Scott, Robert Topps and Kara Best all learned they'd earned perfect scores on the mathematics portion of the test.
It's a challenging, and rare, feat made even rarer by the number of classmates to accomplish it simultaneously.
Foster, 13, said it felt terrific to reach perfection, especially in one of her favorite subjects. She came close to getting every question right on the sixth grade test, but seeing her results still came as a shock.
Mitchell, 13, said he felt proud of himself when he got the news. He never thought he'd earn a perfect score, assuming he'd missed multiple questions when the test concluded.
Unlike Foster, Mitchell has a less favorable view of the subject.
"Math is not my favorite subject," Mitchell said. "I'm good at it though. It's just easy to me."
Topps, 13, said he made a few educated guesses on the test. Naturally, he was surprised to learn he'd answered every question correctly.
"At first I was shocked," Topps said. "But I didn't know it was for the state test. I thought it was for something else, so I didn't have an excited reaction at first until I actually found out."
Shay Perry, the seventh grade math teacher at Shannon Middle, said it's rare for a single student to earn a perfect score. It's even more unusual for eight students to achieve such a feat.
"It's a pretty big deal to us," Perry said. "I personally have never had this many before."
She tells students there's always room to grow, so it's not necessarily about having the highest scores.
She said she's constantly pushing her students to become better math students.
"I always tell them, 'I want you to be a better math student when you leave me than when you came to me,'" Perry said. "So for them to just knock if out of the park is amazing. And to have eight of them do so, I'm completely and totally impressed by them."
The previous school year was unique in that teachers were still trying to make up for instructional time lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic and students being in and out of the classroom.
Perry said she made an effort to fill in gaps, and built in time to backtrack and cover skills they may have been lacking from the previous school year.
Perry believes in group work, and during the 2021-22 school year, students were able to get back together for peer learning in small groups, she said. She's continuing that approach this year in an effort to continue, and build upon, the success seen last year.
"I don't even have the words for how I'm impressed by them," she said of her students. "Just watching them, their efforts and their hard work, everything they did all year, these were the kids who accepted challenges head on and just anything that I asked them to do to try to push themselves, they would always do it."
