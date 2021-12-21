FALKNER • A new Christmas compilation features short stories penned by a Falkner Elementary School teacher.
Robin Morton, a Ripley resident, has two short stories, "The Uninvited Guest" and "Mammoth Blessings," featured in the book "The Climbing Angel: Christmas Treasury," which was published in November.
Morton has worked as a teacher for 17 years. Her first 16 years were spent at Ripley Middle School where she taught English Language Arts before teaching prekindergarten at Falkner Elementary School starting this year.
It all started with a writing workshop
"The Uninvited Guest" started out as a Thanksgiving story, based loosely on an actual life experience. But the book's editor and publisher, Lisa Soland, asked Morton to rewrite it as a Christmas story to fit the book's theme.
The story involves an unwanted visit from a squirrel as a family prepares Christmas dinner.
Morton was encouraged to join one of Soland's online workshops by a cousin who attends church with the publisher.
Soland, an acclaimed playwright, also serves as senior editor for the adult and children's divisions of Climbing Angel Publishing, where she has edited more than 40 books.
Morton decided she would register for the weeklong Zoom workshop in February 2021.
Her second story came from an assignment during the workshop. Participants were asked to interview another participant in the class and ask about things like each other's family members, favorite Christmas gift and worst Christmas experience.
"We took the information that we gave each other and wrote a story with that," Morton said.
She interviewed Samuel Jack, a contributing writer from Highland Village, Texas, who also illustrated the book. The resulting story, "Mammoth Blessings," is about a stuffed woolly mammoth and a child's Christmas wish.
Likewise, Jack interviewed Morton for a short story he wrote based on her childhood experiences. Its title: "The Christmas War."
The book also included classic Christmas tales that have entered the public domain like "The Little Match Girl" by Hans Christian Anderson and "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" by Clement C. Moore, so Morton's stories sit among writings by the likes of L. Frank Baum and Charles Dickens.
"(Soland) wanted it to be a book where children could sit in their parents' lap and read," Morton said.
With a mix of classic and contemporary Christmas literature, the book accomplishes that goal.
First-time author: A dream realized
Although Morton had writing published at Blue Mountain College (BMC) while she was a student there, this is the first time her work has appeared in a published book.
Morton credits one of her BMC professors, Anna Quinn, with fostering a passion for the written word.
"Growing up, I had a writing talent, but I never had anyone to sit down and say, 'Do this and do this,'" Morton said. "She really worked one-on-one with me to help me hone my skills. She made a big difference in my writing."
Morton said she loves how the book turned out. Her family, friends and coworkers have shared their excitement, too.
"I love it," she said, adding that the book has the feel of a Christmas classic. "I love anything that's old and reminds me of the old days."
In the future, she hopes to publish a collection of her own work. Many of her stories are about shenanigans with her cousins and other family members growing up, sharing a parallel with her published piece, "The Uninvited Guest."
Morton has written stories and poems over the years. Most, she said, feature her childhood adventures. And misadventures.
"A lot of it has to do with growing up with my many cousins, the trouble we used to get in growing up and that kind of thing," she said.
"The Climbing Angel: Christmas Treasury" can be purchased through Amazon and most major book stores.