TUPELO • Madison Martin, a 2021 Tupelo High School graduate, will spend the next few weeks as an intern for Precision Machine and Metal Fabrication welding an aluminum statue of a saluting soldier for the Tippah County Veterans Memorial in Ripley.
Martin, 18, joined the welding program at Tupelo's Career-Technical Center during her tenth grade year and completed the two-year program at the end of her 11th grade year.
Her interest in welding began during a technology camp at Itawamba Community College (ICC) years ago, and she decided to give the welding program a try when she got to high school.
Martin completed her National Center for Construction Education & Research certification during high school and started her 80-hour internship with Precision Machine in mid-April.
For the first few weeks, she worked in computer numerical control (CNC) machining with the company before starting on the 20-foot tall soldier statue last week.
"I honestly feel like it's an honor to be a part of something like this," Martin said. "Especially at my age, doing what I'm doing is a big honor and opportunity."
Martin's internship is part of the Gateway apprenticeship program, which is a partnership between the Tupelo Career-Technical Center and the Three Rivers Planning & Development District.
"It's just an impressive deal to be part of a memorial that's going to the veterans," Gabe Boykin, general manager for Precision Machine, said. "And then with this intern being able to weld on it, I think it promotes Tupelo High School's vocational school."
Martin is a female in a male-dominated profession. She was one of only two women in her welding class at Tupelo High.
In fact, only about 6% of welders in the United States are women, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
"For me to be involved in a male-dominant trade, it's fun and kind of a point proven," Martin said. "Some people, they're like 'Why are you doing this?' and I'm like 'Because I want to.'"
Her story has come full circle, with Martin being accepted into the one-year welding program at ICC's Belden Campus this fall after having first found an interest in the trade at a camp there.
Although she got into welding on a whim, she now plans to make a career of it.
Martin hopes to become a pipeline welder so that she'll have the opportunity to travel the world while working on projects.