TUPELO • Tupelo Public School District’s buses are transporting fewer than half the number of students they did in the previous year as more parents opt to drive their students to and from school amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to TPSD transportation director Gary Enis, 3,500 students rode buses during the 2019-20 school year. This year, there are only 1,250 students riding buses, or approximately 36% of the number of students who rode buses last year.
There are an average of 16 students on each of the district’s 77 bus routes. Last year, the average per bus was about 45 students.
Enis took over as TPSD’s transportation director in July. He worked most recently as a physical education teacher at Parkway Elementary School but has served in other roles, including as the high school’s head baseball coach, during his 22 years with the district. He said it’s been difficult balancing the school district’s transportation needs with the safety guidelines that help prevent the spread of COVID-19, which include strict masking guidelines and regular, extensive cleaning of the bus interiors.
“It has definitely been a challenge, but we’ve got some outstanding bus drivers,” Enis said. “That’s what makes the transportation department go, our bus drivers and support staff.”
Prior to the start of the school year, there were a lot of unanswered questions regarding the logistics of busing while maintaining social distancing guidelines, but Enis said Tupelo’s bussing has been successful so far.
TPSD officials originally anticipated having drivers do double bus routes every day to cut down on the number of students riding each trip. Coordinating those routes was Enis’ biggest challenge while planning the return to school, but so far very few drivers have had to drive double routes due to the lower-than-expected number of students using district transportation this year.
The safety of students who do ride a school bus remains the top priority of the school district, Enis said. Buses are sanitized after each use, either by the bus driver or custodians at the district’s bus shop, using a hospital grade cleaner that disinfects and deodorizes surfaces.
“We depend a lot on the drivers to do it,” Enis said. “I know it’s an extra duty for them to do it this year, but the drivers have been good about keeping their bus clean and spraying it down.”
Drivers are already required to walk to the back of their buses after each route to ensure no students remain. During that walk up and down the aisle, drivers spray seats and surfaces with the disinfectant, which dries in about 15 minutes.
Each bus has a bottle of hand sanitizer placed at the front, near the door, for students to use as they get on or off.
As a final safety measure, bus monitors help ensure students in kindergarten through fifth grades wear masks and practice social distancing. Enis said, for the most part, students at every grade level have been compliant in following safety protocols on buses.