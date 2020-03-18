FULTON - Four Itawamba Community College sophomores have been named to the All-Mississippi Academic Team.
They include Kalyn Johnson of Fulton, Nami Ikawa of Saltillo, Amber Jones of Tupelo and TJ McIntosh of Wren.
Johnson is majoring in biology at ICC, where she is president of the Upsilon Sigma chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, vice president of the Science Club, co-chair of the Honors in Action project, member of Sigma Kappa Delta and Supplemental Instruction leader. Her ICC honors include HEADWAE, Honors College and President’s List. She is the daughter of Charolette Johnson and Joseph Johnson.
Ikawa serves as the president of the Tupelo Campus Student Government Association, vice president of scholarship for the Beta Tau Sigma Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, SI leader for Supplemental Instruction in college algebra and anatomy and physiology at the Tupelo Campus and a student representative for the academic calendar and enrollment committee, judicial disciplinary hearing committee and graphic standards committee. Her honors include the President’s List, first place team award at APEX Leadership Summit at the University of Mississippi, Tri-State Educational Foundation Scholarship recipient and earned more than 30 college credits by taking college courses for dual credit at the age of 13. Her community service activities are community representative for Alzheimer’s Association Mississippi chapter, volunteer for HealthWorks! and Armor of God Clothing Ministry and Beta Tau Sigma Chapter’s College Project and Honors in Action. She is the daughter of Og Youn (Diane) Hwang and Hiroyuki Ikawa.
Jones is majoring in educational psychology at ICC where she is the president of the Beta Tau Sigma Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa; treasurer of the Student Government Association; and member of the Indian Delegation, Travel Tribe and Student Activities committee. Previously, she served as an Orientation Leader and a college algebra tutor for Supplemental Instruction. Her honors include 2019 ICC Homecoming Queen and both President’s and Dean’s Lists. Her community service activities are Beta Tau Sigma Chapter’s College Project and Honors in Action promoting information about mental health and volunteer at both the Tender Care Daycare and Lift, Inc. She attends Mudcreek Baptist Church in Saltillo. Her parents are Chevelle Powell and Reford Jones.
McIntosh is majoring in biology with a pre-medicine concentration. He serves as the vice president of scholarship for the Upsilon Sigma Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, vice president of the Student Government Association and a member of the ICC All-American Band, Sigma Kappa Delta, Indian Delegation and the Science Club. His honors include the President’s List, recipient of the Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship and a semifinalist for the Jack Kent Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship. He serves as a tutor for the Minority Achievement Network for Upward Progression (MAN UP) program at ICC. His community activities include the Upsilon Sigma Chapter’s College Project and Honors in Action. McIntosh attends the Greater New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church in Nettleton He is the son of Torrance and Sylvia McIntosh.
Each two-year college in Mississippi may nominate students to the All-USA Academic Team. Nominations are based on academic performance and service to the college and community.
The All-USA Academic Team recognizes high-achieving college students who demonstrate academic excellence and intellectual rigor combined with leadership and service that extends their education beyond the classroom to benefit society. From the state nominees, 20 team members are named annually with each receiving a $5,000 scholarship. In addition to scholarships, team members are presented at the annual President’s Breakfast during the American Association of Community Colleges Annual Convention.
The program is sponsored by the Follett Higher Education Group with additional support provided by the American Association of Community Colleges and Phi Theta Kappa. Nominees to the All-USA Academic Team may also be considered for the Coca-Cola Academic Team, New Century Scholars Programs and All-State Academic Teams, when applicable.