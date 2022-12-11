OXFORD - The University of Mississippi left its mark on Dr. Careybeth and Marshall Rivers, so, with a gift of $50,000 to the Patterson School of Accountancy, the couple is returning the favor.
The family's gift will help support construction of the school's new $70 million building planned for the corner of University Avenue and Grove Loop overlooking the Grove. A study alcove there will be named in their honor.
Marshall Rivers earned bachelor's and master's degrees in accountancy in 2003 and 2004, respectively; his wife received a bachelor's degree in biology in 2004.
"Since we're alumni of Ole Miss, it was very important to us to give a gift for the new building," he said. "It's something we really believe in – for the school and for faculty members going forward.
"The school has a great reputation, and we think that the prominence of the location on campus will continue to draw the best and brightest, not only to Ole Miss but to the School of Accountancy."
Marshall Rivers, a senior audit director for Regions Bank, and Dr. Careybeth Rivers, an orthodontist, began dating during their senior year of college and, after graduating, moved to Birmingham, Alabama, where they live with their two daughters.
A Union native, Marshall had two older siblings attend Ole Miss, so UM was constantly on his radar.
"I always wanted to go there," he recalled. Eventually, he was admitted to the university and offered a scholarship by Mark Wilder, a professor who later became the school's dean.
Wilder expressed appreciation for the Rivers' gift.
"We are grateful to Marshall and Careybeth for their generous support of our new building," he said. "We are proud of them and the wonderful careers that they are both enjoying.
"We believe this will easily be the finest stand-alone accountancy building in the nation."
Carybeth Rivers, a Huntsville, Alabama, native, said she appreciates the opportunity to give back to the university in a meaningful way.
"My education from the university is something I truly cherish," she added.
Growth in student enrollment is driving plans for the 110,000-square-foot building. The school is a national powerhouse, ranked No. 8 in the country and No. 1 in the SEC by Big4AccountingFirms.org.
The school is ranked for the 10th consecutive year of top 10 rankings. Over the past three years, it has produced eight recipients of the Elijah Watts Sells Award – the most prestigious CPA exam distinction worldwide. Over the 2020-22 time-period, this ranks Ole Miss easily No. 1 in the SEC in the number of Sells Award recipients and tied for fourth nationally.
