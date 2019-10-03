Glenn Boyce, the former Commissioner of Higher Education in Mississippi and president of Holmes Community College, will be the next Chancellor of the University of Mississippi according to multiple sources familiar with the hiring process.
The announcement comes after the state Institutions of Higher Learning laid out a perspective timeline that did not have the search process completed until later in the month.
The IHL Board of Trustees convened a meeting at 8:30 this morning to discuss the chancellor's search process, where officials said they ultimately chose Boyce as the preferred candidate.
IHL officials are set to hold a press conference at noon on Friday at The Inn at Ole Miss, where they will make the formal announcement.
Multiple calls to IHL and university officials went unreturned on Thursday night.
Boyce obtained undergraduate and doctorate degrees from the University of Mississippi and a masters from Mississippi College. His doctorate is in education leadership.