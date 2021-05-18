TUPELO • Northeast Mississippi residents were among multiple nominees to the Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) Board, State Board of Education and Community College Board by Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday.
Dr. Ormella Cummings of Itawamba County and Teresa Hubbard of Lafayette County were both nominated by the governor to represent the Third Supreme Court District on the Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) Board.
Cummings serves as Chief Strategy Officer for North Mississippi Health Services. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Master of Education with an emphasis in Guidance and Counseling and Doctor of Philosophy in Educational and Counseling Psychology from the University of Mississippi.
Hubbard serves as President and CEO of CITE Armored, with locations in Holly Springs and Batesville. She received her Bachelor of Business Administration from Delta State University with a double major in Accounting and Computer Information Systems.
Reeves also nominated Luke Montgomery of Itawamba County to represent the former First Congressional District on the Mississippi Community College Board.
Montgomery is President and CEO of Montgomery Enterprises, Inc. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration from Mississippi State University.
Nominees from outside Northeast Mississippi include:
- Hal Parker, of Hinds County, and Gregg Rader, of Lowndes County, to the IHL
- Wendi Barrett, of Harrison County, and Matt Miller, of Lamar County, to the State Board of Education.
- Johnny McRight, of Washington County, and Will Symmes, of Harrison County, to the Mississippi Community College Board
The governor's nominees must be confirmed by the state Senate before taking their seats on their respective boards. Reeves made the nominations after some vacancies had occurred because members' terms had expired — a situation that meant boards could lack a quorum to conduct business if too many members missed meetings.
In a press release, the governor touted his nominees' qualifications and said they would serve their respective academic boards well.
"I am confident that each of these appointees have the credentials and unique and diverse experiences to help us continue improving Mississippi’s education system in a way that prioritizes students above all else," Reeves said. "Whether at the K-12, community college, or university level, I believe improving our educational achievement levels is critical to our long-term success and will further our efforts to make Mississippi the best place in America to live, work and raise a family.”