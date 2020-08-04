JACKSON • Gov. Tate Reeves announced that he will sign an executive order delaying the start of some seventh through twelfth grade schools in COVID-19 hot spots during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.
The list of counties where grades 7-12 returning to school will be delayed include: Bolivar, Coahoma, Forrest, George, Hinds, Panola, Sunflower and Washington. No Northeast Mississippi counties are affected by the executive order.
Reeves will sign another executive order requiring that masks be worn in schools by all teachers and students unless there is a medical reason not to.
A statewide mask mandate will also require masks be worn in public gatherings statewide for two weeks in a push to allow schools to safely reopen.
This is a developing story and will be updated.