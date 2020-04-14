Mississippi's public schools will remain closed through the end of the 2019-2020 school year, Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Tuesday afternoon.
"School buildings will remain closed for the rest of the semester," Reeves said.
But online and distance learning will continue for students even as school buildings remain closed.
"I know how hard teachers, students, all their staff and how hard parents have been working during this dangerous time," Reeves said. "You have my deepest respect and my sincere admiration. It has been so encouraging to see the efforts of our education community."
Reeves had previously issued an executive order in mid-March to close schools through April 17 with a goal of reopening on April 20. Schools will now remain closed through the remainder of the school year.
This story will be updated.