Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday morning that public schools in the state will remain closed through April 17 as part of increasingly heightened efforts to impose social distancing and stem the spread of COVID-19.
“I made this decision because I believe it is in the best interest of all Mississippians,” Reeves said, announcing he executive order by a live video on social media.
Reeves called this action “perhaps the hardest decision I have ever had to make” in his years of public service.
School districts will continue to receive all funds from the state as calculated by the Mississippi Adequate Education Program. Teachers will also be paid per usual, the governor said.
Touting recent gains by Mississippi’s educational system, Reeves said learning must continue in the coming weeks even as school doors remain shuttered.
“I know our teachers and administrators will step up in this difficult time,” Reeves said.