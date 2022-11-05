TUPELO — Greg McKissick hopes to bring his previous board experience to the Lee County School Board.
McKissick, 49, has served on the Itawamba Community College Board of Trustees for several years and the North Lee County Water Association Board for a little over a year.
He is running for the District 1 school board position on Nov. 8.
He and his wife, Alicia, live in Saltillo where he owns and operates a residential building business called North Mississippi Home Designs and a countertop business called Ridgerock Granite.
McKissick is a Saltillo High School graduate, along with both of his parents. His three daughters are all current or former Lee County students. His oldest daughter, Lydia, graduated from Saltillo and is currently attending the University of Mississippi, while one daughter, Alyse, is a junior at Saltillo High and his youngest, Millie, is a seventh grader at Guntown Middle.
"For the last 12 years we've been represented by Hal Swann. He's not seeking reelection this time, so I knew the position was coming available," McKissick said. "I really felt like it was kind of a civic duty. I have a vested interest in the school system having children there, and I felt like I would take this opportunity to represent our community."
McKissick said there's no single issue or priority he's singling out as a board member. His goal is to try to maximize the district's potential.
"I've done everything from running a retirement home to coaching tee ball," McKissick said. "I've had interactions with parents and adults alike, and running my own business, I've had a lot of experience dealing with different people. It also requires me to do planning, budgeting and things like that."
McKissick believes his position as a business owner, experience on others boards and involvement with the local community put him in a unique position to represent the people of Saltillo on the Lee County School Board.
