TUPELO • Tupelo gifted education teacher Dana Maharrey believes there’s a lot to love about her school district’s annual summer camp … particularly the name.
“I love the name Camp Opportunity because the kids have the opportunity to uncover a life-long hobby here,” said Maharrey, who served as director of this year’s program. “There is a lot of art and creativity in these summer camps. It's the highest degree of hands-on learning.”
This week, Tupelo Public School District celebrated the final days of this year’s Camp Opportunity, which returned earlier this month after a two-year break. This week’s programs included a new pet-focused camp, which teaches children the basics of caring for and handling pets.
TPSD has hosted Camp Opportunity for more than three decades. This year's programs — more than 30 in total — included Swirlz, a tie-dye camp; Sprouts, a gardening camp; Titanic, a science camp; Code-a-Bot, Escape Room, Cooking Our Way and Summer STEM Olympics.
Although this week marks the end of the camp — Friday is the last day — Maharrey said she and other teachers are already excited for next year’s camp.
“Next year, we look forward to having some of our widely sought-out camps back again,” said Maharrey, who has taught programs at the camp over the years, but was a first-time director.
The school district maxed-out their attendance for multiple programs this year, a good sign that the future of Camp Opportunity is strong.
“It is a great feeling to know summer camps are back in swing,” she said. “They are just one of those learning experiences that they never forget.”
Pet Power empowers campers in animal care, handling
Coach Bo Boatner has been with the Tupelo Public School District for 14 years. Until the coronavirus pandemic locked down schools in 2020, he led a regular pet-focused after-school program.
Boatner said with Camp Opportunity’s revival, he saw the perfect opportunity to resurrect the program as a week-long summer camp.
“This is the first time I’ve done it as a summer camp. At after-school clubs, we might have six guests in six weeks. With this, we have six guests in two days,” he said, adding he was glad that it was also no longer limited to a single school. “I love this, and my dog loves it too.”
There are three objectives Boatner said he had for his camp: teaching children how to handle themselves around animals, exposing the myriad of professions associated with animals and helping reduce dog bites through education.
On Monday, Boater said the program had been going well.
“It is easy when you have a captive audience,” Boatner said. “They all love animals.”
The program included talks from K-9 trainers, police officers, veterinarians, the fire department and other pet experts.
The second day of the program included a talk from Tupelo Humane Society Administrative Assistants and Volunteer Coordinator Lauren Scott and long-time volunteer Laurie Woodward about the shelter, the importance of spaying and neutering pets and how to get involved with your local shelter.
Multiple children asked if there was any way for them to volunteer at the shelter. Scott said there was not much they could do by themselves until they turned 16. Of course, that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways they can help their animal friends by walking dogs, fostering strays or just spending time with their furry loved ones.
The final day of the program, Boatner said, will culminate with a pet show from registered parents and Tupelo residents that had registered, allowing children to get an up close look at a handful of local pets.