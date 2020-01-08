TUPELO — Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi is offering the Jim Spruiell Memorial Scholarship for individuals who are pursuing a career in emergency health care.
Recipients can be high school seniors preparing to enter college or individuals currently in the workforce about to embark on a second career. Eligible applicants must live or work in the counties served by North Mississippi Health Services.
The application is downloadable from www.nmhs.net/youth-education and is due by March 31. Applicants should also submit a copy of their most recent transcript (3.0 GPA or higher); three sealed letters of recommendation from high school or college instructors, employers, clergy or other community members; and a 350-word essay stating your reason for choosing a health career and what you have done to prepare yourself to be successful in that career.
Friends and colleagues of James L. “Jim” Spruiell, NMMC chief flight nurse, established a scholarship in his memory shortly after his untimely death. Jim, 61, of Sulligent, Ala., was one of three people who died Nov. 19, 2017, in a medical helicopter crash in rural Arkansas. The helicopter, which was operated by Pafford EMS and Air Methods, was en route from Pine Bluff, Ark., to DeWitt, Ark., when the crash occurred.