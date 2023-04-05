featured Here are schools dismissing early because of weather on Wednesday, April 5 By BLAKE ALSUP Daily Journal Blake Alsup Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Apr 5, 2023 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here's a list of weather-related school closings and early dismissals for Wednesday, April 5:Holly Springs School District - Dismissing at 1 p.m.Lafayette County School District - After-school activities canceled.Pontotoc City School District - Dismissing at 1:30 p.m.Tupelo Christian Preparatory School - Dismissing at 2 p.m.This list will continue to be updated as additional schools announce early dismissals. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists blake.alsup@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Meteorology Blake Alsup Reporter Blake covers education for the Daily Journal. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Blake Alsup Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you