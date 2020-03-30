Here's a look at how local colleges and universities are operating during the COVID-19 outbreak:
At the University of Mississippi, all course content is being delivered online or via other remote methods, and that will be the case through at least August. That means no in-person instruction for the May, first summer, second summer, full summer or August terms.
Students can access academic resources and tools at olemiss.edu/keeplearning.
At Mississippi State University, classes are being resumed via online or alternative formats for the remainder of the semester. The University’s learning management system, Canvas, can be used on both computers and mobile devices.
Students are recommended to go home, but campus is open and internet access will continue to be available. Students who have specific needs that require them to return or remain on campus, must complete the form entitled “COVID-19 Housing Intention Form” found in the MSU Housing Portal which can be found at https://www.housing.msstate.edu/.
MSU Dining will be open. The Marketplace at Perry will offer breakfast or brunch along with dinner every day. Modifications have been made to menu offerings to reduce self-service and social distancing while picking up food is required.
Northeast Mississippi Community College is continuing its semester through online classes via Canvas while dorms remain closed. NEMCC is currently planning to allow career technical classes and health science classes to meet in small groups.
Proctored exams centers are still open for students to take online tests, and students must schedule exams through SmarterProctoring in their online courses.
If someone needs to come to campus, offices are still open. Offices can be reached at the main NEMCC phone number: 662-728-7751.
Itawamba Community College is offering its academic courses through a combination of online instruction and, when approved, small group meetings.
Health science courses can also be completed online, plus there will be small group clinical when approved. Other areas of study are taking a similar approach.