As Hurricane Ida moves across Mississippi, bringing lots of rain and the threat of tornadoes, several school districts across Northeast Mississippi have decided to dismiss early.

Here's a list of weather-related school closings for Monday, August 30:

Alcorn School District - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.

Amory School District - Dismissing starting at 12:30 p.m.

Baldwyn School District - Dismissing at 12 p.m.

Booneville School District - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.

Calhoun County School District - Dismissing at 1 p.m.

Chickasaw County School District - Dismissing at 12 p.m.

Corinth School District - Dismissing at 1:30 p.m.

Marshall County School District - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.

New Albany School District - Dismissing at 12 p.m.

Prentiss County School District - Dismissing at 12 p.m.

Tishomingo County School District - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.

Union County School District - Dismissing at 12 p.m.

This list will be updated as more closings are announced.

