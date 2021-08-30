Here's a list of weather-related early school closings for Monday, August 30 By BLAKE ALSUP Daily Journal Blake Alsup Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 30, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As Hurricane Ida moves across Mississippi, bringing lots of rain and the threat of tornadoes, several school districts across Northeast Mississippi have decided to dismiss early.Here's a list of weather-related school closings for Monday, August 30:Alcorn School District - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.Amory School District - Dismissing starting at 12:30 p.m.Baldwyn School District - Dismissing at 12 p.m.Booneville School District - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.Calhoun County School District - Dismissing at 1 p.m.Chickasaw County School District - Dismissing at 12 p.m.Corinth School District - Dismissing at 1:30 p.m.Marshall County School District - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.New Albany School District - Dismissing at 12 p.m.Prentiss County School District - Dismissing at 12 p.m.Tishomingo County School District - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.Union County School District - Dismissing at 12 p.m.This list will be updated as more closings are announced. blake.alsup@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags School Closings Hurricane Ida Hurricane Ida Mississippi Mississippi Hurricane Blake Alsup Reporter Blake covers education for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Blake Alsup Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News RAW: LA:IDA-DAMAGE TO HOMES IN ST CHARLES PARISH RAW: LA:IDA-LONG LINES FOR FOOD, DRINKS AT GAS STATION Streaming: 'Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo' Here's what a part of New Orleans looks like after Hurricane Ida Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists