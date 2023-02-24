Chapman Reed

In this file photo from September 2022, Dottie Chapman Reed tells her life story to an audience inside the J.D. Williams Library at the University of Mississippi in Oxford. 

 Thomas Graning I Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

OXFORD, Miss. – Dottie “Quaye” Chapman Reed (BA 74) was the first Black admissions counselor at the University of Mississippi, serving from 1974 to 1977. Her extensive collection of papers will be on display at the UM Libraries’ Department of Archives and Special Collections through early March as part of the university’s commemoration of 60 years of integration.

