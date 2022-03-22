Hope Huey is sworn in by Otis Tims, the Tupelo Public School District Board Attorney, to become the newest member of the Tupelo Public School District Board of Trustees on March 22, 2022, during the her first meeting. Huey replaces former board member Kenneth Wheeler.
Hope Huey is sworn in by Otis Tims, the Tupelo Public School District Board Attorney, to become the newest member of the Tupelo Public School District Board of Trustees on March 22, 2022, during the her first meeting. Huey replaces former board member Kenneth Wheeler.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Hope Huey speaks with fellow board member Eddie Prather, prior to being sworn in as the newest member of the Tupelo Public School District Board of Trustees on March 22, 2022.
TUPELO • When Hope Huey and her family moved to Tupelo nearly two decades ago, their decision was based on the quality of the public school system.
Now, Huey will give back to the district that all three of her children have attended as the newest member of Tupelo Public School District's Board of Trustees.
Moments after the board’s March meeting began, Huey repeated the oath of office presented by TPSD board attorney Otis Tims, swearing to faithfully support the U.S. and Mississippi constitutions and to faithfully discharge the duties of the office.
She joins Joe Babb, Sherry Davis, Paul Mize III and Eddie Prather on the five-member board.
Huey said she's always wanted to be engaged with the school system and community, and she sees her service on the board as a way to give back.
She was nominated by Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan to replace Kenneth Wheeler who served for a decade on the board. The Tupelo City Council confirmed her appointment in mid-February.
School board members serve five-year terms.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Huey said she wants to help the Tupelo Public School District board continue to do the work they're already doing.
"My hope is that we can continue to be one of the top school districts in the state," she said.
A Tupelo resident since 2004, Huey was born in Minter City in the Mississippi Delta. After graduating from Amanda Elzby High School in Greenwood, she earned a Bachelor of Science in biology at Tougaloo College. Huey went on to earn a bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Mississippi School of Nursing.
She and her husband, Roger Huey, have three children who have attended Tupelo Schools. Their oldest son, Ashton Huey, graduated from THS in 2013. Eric Huey graduated in 2019, and the Hueys' daughter, Elise, is currently a freshman at Tupelo High School.
As they did for her years ago, Huey hopes Tupelo schools will continue to draw families to the city.
"I want to continue that tradition so that people like us, who want everything that we did, a good public education for our children, can have that accessible to them," she said.