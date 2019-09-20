HOUSTON - The legacy of Tupelo Automobile Museum founder, the late Frank Spain, will continue with the presentation Friday of its first educational grant to the Houston High School Solar Car team.
Tupelo Automobile Museum representatives Kristin Buse and David Lesley presented a check on behalf of Jane Spain, Frank Spain’s wife, of $32,300 to Solar Car team advisor Jay Alford in front of about 15 team members. For Alford, the check represents the commitment the Spain family and foundation have made to the vision of the team.
“It’s great that people really appreciate what these boys know how to do and they can make a great living after high school doing this, and I would like to thank Mr. Spain, Mrs. Spain and everyone at the foundation for believing in us,” Alford said at the presentation.
The Houston High School Solar Team has won the Solar Car Challenge 16 times, with their most recent appearance and win in 2018 with their Sundancer. The Tupelo Automobile Museum closed on March 31 after 16 years, but the subsequent auction of the expansive car collection, which included more than 170 antique and unique cars, opened the way to raise money on behalf of the Houston Solar Team with the sale of bidders’ catalogs for the auction.
While staff members were hoping to raise anywhere from $5,000 to $20,000 on behalf of the team, Buse said they exceeded expectations because many people wanted to buy the catalogs in order to have a keepsake of the cars. The museum officials said they hope the donation will help the team with any shortfalls or projects.
“We are pleased that we were able to make the first grant from the foundation to them and help fill that gap with the needs of the team,” Buse said.
At the check presentation, Buse said that Frank Spain was a big proponent of the team. Both Buse and Lesley described Spain as innovative, pointing to how he founded and built the local television station, WTVA, and said the team’s mission carried on that legacy of innovation.
“Mr. Spain was ahead of his time in the innovation that he had seeing live television and color television, and he just wants to continue those innovations here,” Buse said of the donation.
Alford, who has been over the team since 2017 and was a member during his high school years, said he hopes the donation will help as the team prepares for the 2020 Solar Car Challenge at Texas Motor Speedway. The races are scheduled from July 20-23, but the team is already planning. Alford is hoping to get up to 10-12 team members by competition time.
“We’re going to do a lot of modifications this winter, and spring, we are going to pick up on training. All of my students are new besides one veteran, so we’re going to start just hitting the bypass up here in Houston making laps, and then some people will actually see us up on Highway 45 by Tupelo,” Alford said.
Alford emphasized how students picked up various skills being part of the team.
“It really shows kids that they can make a great living at welding, electricity, fabrication, just anything. These are things that they maybe didn’t realize they loved or didn’t realize they were good. It brings it out of the student, and I love seeing that,” Alford said.
He has seen several students gain scholarships thanks to their involvement, and many have gone on to be welders, electricians, and other related vocations.
Buse and Lesley said the foundation hopes to be self-sustaining in order to help many generations with educational grants. While the foundation does not have a specific timeline for the educational grant process, Buse said they hope the grant process will begin within the next 12 months and become an annual process.
“It will be a grant process (for) educators, professionals that have a funding gap for their innovative education idea or project,” Buse said. “It’s for a classroom of children like Mr. Alford’s class here at the high school or any innovative project.”