Shannon Elementary fourth grade teacher Shona Groves gives her students instructions on the first day of school, August 5, 2021.
Lee County School District's COVID-19 data for Jan. 10 through Jan. 14, 2022.
Reporter
TUPELO • Hundreds of students in the Tupelo and Lee County school districts tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and hundreds more were quarantined because of exposure.
The Tupelo Public School District reported 198 COVID-19 cases among students from Jan. 10 through Jan. 13.
There were 582 students quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19. That's more than 8% of the district's approximately 7,000 students.
Thirty-two teachers and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and 49 were quarantined due to exposure.
Tupelo High School saw the most positive cases, with 68 COVID-19 cases among students and 153 in quarantine.
The Lee County School District reported 291 COVID-19 cases among students from Jan. 10 through Jan 14.
There were 601 students quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19. That's 10% of the district's approximately 6,000 students.
Fifty Lee County teachers and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and three were quarantined due to exposure.
The percentage of quarantined students at schools across the district ran from anywhere from a low of 2% to a high of 23%, according to LCSD Communications Officer Robert Byers.
Saltillo Primary School saw the most positive cases, with 39 COVID-19 cases among students and 104 in quarantine.
