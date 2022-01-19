djr-2021-08-06-news-back-school-twp7 (copy)

Shannon Elementary fourth grade teacher Shona Groves gives her students instructions on the first day of school, August 5, 2021.

TUPELO • Hundreds of students in the Tupelo and Lee County school districts tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and hundreds more were quarantined because of exposure.

The Tupelo Public School District reported 198 COVID-19 cases among students from Jan. 10 through Jan. 13. 

There were 582 students quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19. That's more than 8% of the district's approximately 7,000 students.

Thirty-two teachers and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and 49 were quarantined due to exposure.

Tupelo High School saw the most positive cases, with 68 COVID-19 cases among students and 153 in quarantine.

The Lee County School District reported 291 COVID-19 cases among students from Jan. 10 through Jan 14.

There were 601 students quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19. That's 10% of the district's approximately 6,000 students.

Fifty Lee County teachers and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and three were quarantined due to exposure.

The percentage of quarantined students at schools across the district ran from anywhere from a low of 2% to a high of 23%, according to LCSD Communications Officer Robert Byers.

Saltillo Primary School saw the most positive cases, with 39 COVID-19 cases among students and 104 in quarantine.

