FULTON - Nominations are being accepted for the 2020 Alumnus of the Year and Athletic Hall of Fame inductees at Itawamba Community College through Aug. 1.
Those selected will be honored during homecoming activities this fall at the Fulton campus.
Criteria for selection for Alumnus of the Year include successful completion of at least one semester as a full-time student at ICC five years prior to the current year as well as merit and achievement which have brought fame and honor to either his/her community or ICC.
ICC’s Athletic Hall of Fame honors former athletes, coaches or individuals who have excelled or those who have made major contributions to intercollegiate athletics while attending or employed by ICC. Athletic Hall of Fame inductees must have been out of school at least 10 years. Additional criteria to be considered are accomplishments and support of ICC.
Forms are available online at www.iccms.edu from the Alumni link from the Home drop down box on the front page or may be obtained by email at alumni@iccms.edu.
For more information, call (662) 862-8039.