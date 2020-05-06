FULTON - Due to the continuing impact of COVID-19, Itawamba Community College has adjusted its summer camp schedule.
To continue compliance with MSDH and CDC guidelines, ICC will offer no summer camps in June, but is examining the possibility of hosting day camps in July. Because ICC cares about the members of its community, the decision has been made to cancel the 2020 Summer Band Camp, and refunds for those who have already registered will be processed soon.
“ICC takes great pride in providing numerous opportunities for our communities at all three locations through our summer camp program,” said Dr. Brad Boggs, dean of students. “ICC takes very seriously the health and well-being of families who will send their children to our summer camps, and we want to ensure that they have an opportunity to take full advantage of the total experience in a normal situation. By cancelling, postponing or possibly offering our camps in a restructured format, we feel that we can better accomplish that.”