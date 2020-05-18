FULTON - Online registration is continuing for upcoming freshman orientation sessions at Itawamba Community College.
According to Dr. Melissa Haab, dean of enrollment services, adjustments have been made to the original schedule because of just-announced summer hours/days for ICC.
The available sessions, which are free and will be conducted exclusively online, include June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30; and July 14, 21 and 28.
“Students are encouraged to participate in a freshman orientation session as soon as possible to ensure that they can select from a wide variety of options, including days, times and instructors for their classes,” Haab said. Students will complete the session on the date they select, and the following business day, they will be contacted by their adviser for class registration.
ICC orientation is mandatory for all graduating high school seniors. Students must have submitted an application for admission before registering for an orientation session, and they should sign up as soon as possible since only a limited number can attend each session.
To register, students should access http://www.iccms.edu/Orientation.
For more information, email go2icc@iccms.edu.