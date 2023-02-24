FULTON - Itawamba Community College Campus Police Chief Jason Dickinson of Mantachie has been elected president of the Mississippi Campus Law Enforcement Association for a two-year term.
Dickinson returned to ICC in 2021 to become Campus Police Chief 28 years after he first enrolled as a student. He previously spent 23 years working patrol and investigating in such roles as chief of police, chief investigator, captain patrol, commander special operation group, sergeant patrol and patrol officer.
A graduate of Mantachie High School, Dickinson earned Associate of Applied Science degrees in Agribusiness and Law Enforcement at ICC.
He has received many honors during his career in law enforcement, including the youngest Chief of Police (Mantachie) in 1998-99. His career has included serving as Patrol Sergeant for the Baldwyn Police Department and Chief Investigator for the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department. Among his certifications, Dickinson has earned the full-time Law Enforcement Certificate and every state teaching certificate. He is a nationally certified Active Shooter instructor and K-9 handler and state-certified Criminal Investigator and SWAT Operator.
Dickinson and his wife, Amanda, have two daughters, Lexie Chism (Peyton), and Jacie.
The Mississippi Campus Law Enforcement Association includes representatives from all colleges in the state. Its purpose is to promote professional ideals and standards in the administration of security and law enforcement throughout the community and the state’s junior/senior colleges and universities. It also makes security and law enforcement a part of the education process and improves methods and procedures in the administration, planning, development, operation and maintenance of campus law enforcement, ensuring the safety and well-being of the campus community.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.