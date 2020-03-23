FULTON - With the challenges presented by the coronavirus, Itawamba Community College has extended the deadline to May 1 for the submission of applications for several health-related programs.
In addition, the new deadline to submit all required documentation for admission, including observation hours, transcripts, ACT scores and proof of certification is June 1.
The programs include associate degree nursing, health information technology, licensed practical nursing (August class), occupational therapy assistant technology, physical therapist assistant technology, radiologic technology, respiratory therapy technology and surgical technology, all at the Tupelo campus.
For more information about program requirements, access ICC’s website at www.iccms.edu or call (662) 620-5239.