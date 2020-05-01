FULTON - Itawamba Community College has extended the deadline for video auditions for Indianettes and Color Guard to May 16 due to responses received about circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 virus and potential technical difficulties that come with submitting video auditions, according to Ryan Todd, director of the All-American Band.
Those who would like to audition for Indianettes or Color Guard should refer to the requirements at www.iccms.edu. Videos for Indianettes should be sent to rdclayton@iccms.edu and Color Guard, cacolburn@iccms.edu.