FULTON - Two Itawamba Community College faculty members were included as presenters for the Mississippi Communication Association conference held recently at Mississippi College.
Presenters of Great Ideas for Teaching Students (G.I.F.T.S.) and their topics were Laurie McBride of Fulton, speech and theatre instructor, “It’s Not Just a Shoebox: Using Operation Christmas Child in Public Speaking Class,” and Jessi Stevenson, also of Fulton, speech instructor, “GUESSturing to Improve Visual Delivery.”
Their audiences included communication scholars from colleges such as the University of Alabama, University of Arkansas and Mississippi State University. At the conclusion of the conference, Stevenson, who will serve as the communication liaison for MCA for 2023-24, received the Top G.I.F.T.S. Presentation Award for her “creative proposal and presentation.”
Stevenson uses her G.I.F.T.S. presentation in her classroom each semester, according to Fine Arts Department chair Dr. Cass Patrick.
“Students break into teams and play the group game, Guesstures, which is similar to Charades, during her lecture on proper techniques for mastering positive delivery and engaging with an audience," Patrick said. "She uses this game to bring inventiveness to her classroom and encourages students to open themselves in a more creative, engaging and animated way as they communicate with the audiences of both the classroom and life.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.