djr-2022-07-15-news-icc-dorm-twp9

In this file photo from July 14, 2022, Itawamba Community College President Dr. Jay Allen says a few words before officially opening the new Magnolia Hall dorm at their Fulton campus.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

TUPELO • Itawamba Community College's fall 2022 enrollment increased while Northeast Mississippi Community College's decreased, according to preliminary data released by the Mississippi Community College Board (MCCB) this week.

Newsletters

blake.alsup@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you