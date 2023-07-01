TUPELO — Incoming nursing students at Itawamba Community College got a taste of the college experience during a boot camp designed to promote student engagement and success this week at ICC-Tupelo.
Dr. Dana Walker, director of ICC's Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program, said the inaugural two-day event was attended by 78 students, which is more than 60% of the incoming class.
Students met faculty, participated in skills training, learned testing strategies, and got hands-on experience in clinical and simulation labs on campus during day one.
Day two included a panel discussion with former graduates and faculty, along with a tour of the North Mississippi Medical Center.
"We're looking for ways to engage students early and try to help alleviate stress and help them feel comfortable with us," Walker said.
Orientation can be overwhelming, so they're eliminating the fear of the unknown before what would normally be students' first time on camps, Walker said.
Walker said she expects the boot camp to boost student retention and hopes to continue hosting it annually.
"We're looking at student success, of course. We want to retain students," Walker said. "Because with the nursing shortage, we've got to graduate nurses to get out into the workforce."
Sherry Pharr, a licensed practical nurse entering the ADN program to become a registered nurse, said ICC has always been her college of choice.
She completed the LPN program there 11 years ago and chose to return to earn her ADN because of the instructors and the environment.
The week's camp helped her feel more prepared for the first day of school.
"You can be really intimidated going into a medical field, and I believe the boot camp helped take the edge off of all the anxiety that everybody had coming in not knowing what to expect," Pharr said. "We ran through some scenarios that we're going to deal with on a day-to-day basis. It helped lessen the anxiety everybody was having."
Her favorite part of the camp was the simulation lab where students witnessed a simulated child birth and observed what the nurse's role is in that situation.
Kaci Wood, an incoming student in the ADN program, said the boot camp helped get rid of the first day jitters students often experience.
The panel discussion with ICC nursing graduates and faculty provided valuable insight for the incoming cohort.
"We were able to ask previous students how they did, what they liked best, how they studied — just things you would ask a student that you might not necessarily think to ask an instructor," Wood said.
She enjoyed the tour of the nursing building and the hospital. Just knowing where to go helped ease a lot of stress, worry and anxiety for herself and other students, Wood said.
"It showed me what I will be doing the next two years," Wood said. "They answered a lot of questions that we would have before school, they showed us where all of our classrooms were."
