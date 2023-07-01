djr-2023-04-29-news-nmmc-series-icc-arp1 (copy)

In this file photo from April 2023, John Adam Greenlee of Corinth, a first-year nursing student at ICC-Tupelo, works with Wallace Peterson, a training simulator, during class.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO — Incoming nursing students at Itawamba Community College got a taste of the college experience during a boot camp designed to promote student engagement and success this week at ICC-Tupelo.

Newsletters

blake.alsup@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you