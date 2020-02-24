FULTON - Jessi Stevenson of Mantachie, Fine Arts instructor at Itawamba Community College and 2020 Mississippi Humanities Teacher Award recipient, will present “Changing the World One Communicator at a Time: A discussion of oxytocin, the power of storytelling and the importance of dialogue in the communication process,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 in the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center auditorium at the Fulton campus.
A native of Bruce, Stevenson has been employed since 2006 with ICC, where she also serves as co-director of the ICC Travel Tribe, an extracurricular academic class that allows students to travel while earning course credit, and sponsor of the Communication Chiefs, an advising club for students interested in pursuing a career in fields related to communication.
She began her education in 1998 at ICC, and her additional degrees include both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Mississippi State University. She has completed additional graduate coursework in theatre arts from the University of North Alabama. Previously she taught public speaking and communication courses at Bevill State Community College in Alabama.
She will be honored at the Mississippi Humanities Council Public Awards ceremony March 27 in Jackson.
Stevenson and her husband, Chris, are the parents of two sons, Rourke and Riley.
The public is invited, and admission is free.