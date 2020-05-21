FULTON - Itawamba Community College has launched a free module that will allow individuals to explore their career interests, view available ICC training programs, update their résumés and learn how to excel in an interview.
“Career Connect will be a way for the general public to access tips on how to build a résumé and learn about the interviewing process,” said Josh Gammill, ICC pathways coordinator. “Since we found ourselves in this pandemic, we’ve decided to add the career exploration module that will allow those looking for work to see what type of careers they may be interested in and the education programs that ICC offers that will allow them to pursue those careers.”
The class is available on ICC’s Arrow Academy and can be accessed at any time at www.iccms.edu/CareerConnect.
“Career Connect will not be able to meet specific needs for all individuals, but it should enable a majority of the participants to be headed in the right direction for finding employment or connecting with a training program during these times,” Gammill said.
Participants can submit a résumé for critique and feedback as well as have an option to meet virtually with an ICC representative to learn more about educational opportunities as part of Career Connect.
For more information, email jegammill@iccms.edu or call (662) 407-1569.