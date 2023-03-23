TimelyCare

Itawamba Community College faculty, staff and students, including sophomores Lexi Tabbs, Zoe Bigham and Tykez Daniels, now have access to free support and resources in both physical and mental health they need to succeed via TimelyCare, a new opportunity which was launched recently.

 C.J. Adams I ICC

Itawamba Community College has launched a partnership with TimelyMD to connect full-time faculty and currently-enrolled students to the support and resources in both mental and physical health they need to succeed.

