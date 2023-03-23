Itawamba Community College faculty, staff and students, including sophomores Lexi Tabbs, Zoe Bigham and Tykez Daniels, now have access to free support and resources in both physical and mental health they need to succeed via TimelyCare, a new opportunity which was launched recently.
Itawamba Community College has launched a partnership with TimelyMD to connect full-time faculty and currently-enrolled students to the support and resources in both mental and physical health they need to succeed.
TimelyCare provides on-demand 24/7 service that offers virtual health and well-being to currently-enrolled students and full-time faculty and staff for free, according to Dr. Brad Boggs, vice president of Student Services, including mental and emotional support, health literacy guidance and crisis management by masters-level behavioral health professionals.
“It also provides a dedicated phone line for full-time faculty and staff to reach the TimelyCare team for guidance and support in cases of student distress," Boggs said.
Those covered may choose the visit modality that works best for them - video, phone or video chat. The simple, flexible scheduling enables students to choose their provider, day and time as well as cancel a visit and select the next available time that works best for them. Also, students can choose to add a parent, translator or even an adviser to the conversation.
According to TimelyMD, “A modern virtual care platform starts with the technology that individuals want to use, especially students. The TimelyCare platform is built for digital natives, with appointment-based and self-care resources for mental and emotional health, all available through phone, video or video chat.
TimelyCare was created exclusively for colleges and universities.
“We partner to build a virtual health care solution that reflects the school’s values and student population,” according to information provided by TimelyMD. “When they observe students in crisis, faculty, staff and other campus personnel can access guidance. We complement and support on-campus resources.
According to the company, the aim is to help students begin their health and well-being conversations earlier, seek treatment faster and "ensure student health care is positively impacting student engagement and retention."
