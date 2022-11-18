FULTON — All academic majors at Itawamba Community College will now be grouped into schools in an effort to help students better connect with their chosen field of study and to connect with their cohorts in the same area, the college announced Thursday.
The addition of student cohorts will provide peer support and more intensive preparation for college and career success.
While other colleges are utilizing a similar approach, ICC is the only community college in the state that uses the "Schools of" reference, according to Dr. Michelle Sumerel, vice president of instructional services.
ICC’s schools include arts, business, both career and general education, general studies, health sciences, health-related, humanities, legal studies and STEM, Sumerel said. Division chairs or selected faculty have been designated as points of contact for each area.
ICC’s Business Division, under the leadership of Dr. Edana Nail, began its conversion to a "School of" about for years ago and has served as the model for this initiative, Sumerel said.
The pilot program has proven successful, officials said.
"We have seen tremendous growth in majors and graduation rates, which has allowed us to expand by offering internship opportunities starting in the spring semester," Nail said. "We have also developed a multipurpose lounge to serve as a collaborative space to be used for purposes such as meetings with industry partners, school of business events/presentations and peer tutoring."
The center includes expanded technology to enable students to work with each other as well as on research projects. The goal is to provide a real collegiate experience that makes for a seamless transition to a university or the workforce.
"The division into schools will be especially beneficial to those students who are underprepared or struggling and repeating courses because through the ACCESS initiative, ICC will provide the tools necessary to be successful in college," Sumerel said.
The first semester for students taking part in the ACCESS initiative will focus on writing, reading comprehension, computer skills, the college experience and an introduction to their prospective schools. Students will have a specific ACCESS adviser, who will also serve as a mentor, to monitor them throughout the semester. Once they have completed their Enhanced ACCESS semester courses, they will be transitioned to their "School of" adviser.
“Itawamba Community College has been looking at schools of arts for a couple of years, and students have actually inquired about this, which is exciting that they want to have a sense of belonging to their area of study and their career pathway that would be reflected on their transcript and graduation diploma," ICC President Dr. Jay Allen said.
ICC Dean of Advising Mande Miller said that the "Schools of" will help the college's students align their expectations to their future goals based on their personal career aspirations.
"We met with students in focus groups as we were discussing Schools of, and they were so excited because they would have connections in their program of study, peers to collaborate with and establish the opportunity for study groups, which hadn’t been possible,” Miller said.
Information about each "School of" is available at www.iccms.edu.
