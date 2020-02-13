FULTON - The 2020 Itawamba Community College Most Beautiful Pageant is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center auditorium at the Fulton Campus.
Contestants include Miranda Flippo of Aberdeen; Kaylee Brooke McCollum of Amory; Ruby Johnson, Kiley Rhea, Alexis Bradley, all of Belden; Kayla Pritchett of Bellefontaine; Courtney Floyd of Blue Springs; Taylor Carter of Ecru; Sydney Duggar, Molly Williams, both of Guntown; Hannah Rooks, Faith Garrett, both of Hamilton; Krystal Wright, Georgia McMullen, both of Houston; Tyranda Williams of Lamar; McKenzie Stamper of Mantachie; Savannah Odom of Marietta; Molly Beth White of New Albany; Madison Haley of Olive Branch; Abbey Grace Montgomery, Kassidy Jean Young, Kirklyn Finney, Georgia Akers, all of Pontotoc; Reiley Duncan of Ripley; Katey Kemp, Brooke Chidester, Carson Sears, Laila Ledbetter, Leah Irwin, all of Saltillo; Makayla Humphres of Tupelo; Sydney Hardin of Vina, Ala.; and Ebony Stanfield of West Point.
Awards to be presented include 2020 Most Beautiful; first, second, third and fourth alternates; and Most Photogenic.
Tickets are available for $5 at www.iccms.edu/tickets.
The pageant is sponsored by the ICC Travel Tribe.
For more information, call (662) 862-8308 or (662) 862-8056 or email travel@iccms.edu.