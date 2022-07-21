TUPELO • Itawamba Community College and Northeast Mississippi Community College announced this week that there will be no tuition increases at either college for the 2022-23 academic year.
ICC President Dr. Jay Allen said ICC's decision to not increase tuition can continue to make education more affordable in an effort to help families during increasingly stressful economic times.
"We realize that with the economy and price increases, such as fuel, now more than ever, the college needs to make extra sacrifices to meet the needs of the people we serve," Allen said.
In addition to maintaining the tuition level, ICC will also combine all existing student fees into a single student fee for part-time and full-time students beginning this fall. The fee includes one for student activities that will be used to expand programming for students groups not only on the Fulton campus, but at the college's Tupelo and Belden Center campuses as well. Room and board costs have also been adjusted for an updated residence hall tier pricing list.
ICC Board of Trustees Chairman Gill Simmons of Tupelo commended ICC administrators for taking steps to continue making education as affordable as possible.
"With today’s economy and high gas prices, it is imperative that ICC provide this much-needed assistance to students, who are our number one priority," Simmons said.
Likewise, NEMCC will not increase tuition for the upcoming academic year. And various required fees, including course material fees like textbooks, digital text books and class supplies, into one fee so that students know up-front exactly what the actual cost of attendance will be.
"We are looking forward to the beginning of the fall semester at Northeast and we want our students to be excited about it as well," NEMCC President Dr. Ricky G. Ford said. "So we looked for ways to alleviate some of the stress associated with enrolling in college. While paying tuition and fees is part of the process, we felt like simplifying it would be one of the best things we could do for our students and their families."
The college introduced a 1:1 iPad initiative in 2018 that put iPads in the hands of every student. That allowed instructors to use Open Educational Resources rather than traditional textbooks, greatly reducing the cost of instructional materials. In 2014, the average cost of a textbook for Northeast students was $214. By 2021, that number had decreased to $22.
"We truly believe our students are the most important part of Northeast Mississippi Community College," Ford said. "We believe these strategies are ways of putting that belief into action."
