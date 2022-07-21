djr-2020-08-18-news-icc-back-to-school-arp1

In this file photo from August 2020, ICC students walk past the Student Activities and Campus Police Building on their way to class in Fulton.

TUPELO • Itawamba Community College and Northeast Mississippi Community College announced this week that there will be no tuition increases at either college for the 2022-23 academic year.

