Both Phi Theta Kappa chapters at Itawamba Community College have elected officers for 2022-23.
Officers of the Upsilon Sigma Chapter at the Fulton Campus include Madison Martin of Belden, vice president of leadership; Lori Leachman, vice president of scholarship, and Taylor White, vice president of scholarship, both of Bruce; Alexis Cocke of Coldwater, vice president of membership; Anna Hogan of Columbus, vice president of service; Emma Logan, vice president of projects, Marly Moore, vice president of service, and Madison Weaver, vice president of fellowship, all of Fulton; Morgan Young of Houston, vice president of communications; Emory Reinhard of Mantachie, regional officer and vice president of service; Zoe Bigham of Philadelphia, vice president of projects; Josh Smith, vice president of fellowship, and Macey Thomas, vice president of leadership, both of Pontotoc; Lexi Tabbs of Red Bay, Ala., president; Emma Jackson, vice president of membership, and Abigail Jones, vice president of communications, both of Ripley; Hannah McGill, vice president of leadership, and Kenzie Priest, vice president of scholarship, both of Saltillo; and Sydney James of Vicksburg, vice president of fellowship.
Beta Tau Sigma Chapter officers at the Tupelo Campus are Olivia Dean of Houston, vice president of leadership and public relations secretary; Madelyn Young, president, Briana Dent, vice president of fellowship/recording secretary, and Adrian Hester, vice president of scholarship, all of Tupelo; and Meagan Morgan of Woodland, vice president of service.
Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is composed of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges.