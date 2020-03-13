FULTON – Itawamba Community College has postponed cheerleader clinics and tryouts, originally scheduled for March 26, in conjunction with the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges COVID-19 policy. No make-up date has been set yet by the college.
ICC postpones cheerleader tryouts due to coronavirus
Special to the Daily Journal
-
-
- Comments
