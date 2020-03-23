FULTON - Itawamba Community College has postponed its production of “Over the River and Through the Woods,” which was scheduled March 23-28, as a result of the recommendation by the Center for Disease Control and the Mississippi State Department of Health to delay gatherings of 50 or more individuals.
“This decision was difficult to make because we are aware of the many hours spent in rehearsal and preparation by the cast, crew and director for this very special event,” said ICC President Dt. Jay Allen. “It is our hope that the ‘show will go on’ at a later time!”