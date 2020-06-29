FULTON - Itawamba Community College has selected its cheerleading team for 2020-21 based on recent tryouts.
They include McKenna Chisholm, Sydney Elkin, both of Amory; Reese Frady of Caledonia; Harley Grace Boone, Leanna Billingsley, Sydney Duggar, all of Guntown; Isabella Graves of Mooreville; Lexie McDaniel of Oxford; Emory McNatt, Lindzie Hurd, Lorryn Holcomb, all of Pontotoc; Pierce Thornton of Randolph; Jacob Payne, John Bryant Stanford, both of Saltillo; Karsyn Owens and Tyler Estes, both of Tupelo.
Cheer coaches are Taylor Tutor of Ecru and Morgan O’Callaghan of Saltillo.