FULTON - Itawamba Community College has selected leaders for its 2020 freshman orientation sessions, which begin in April.
They include Miranda Flippo of Aberdeen; Katy Moore of Amory; Kayla Pritchett of Bellefontaine; J.D. Burleson of Blue Springs; Jaydan Ray of Caledonia; Hannah Scott of Ecru; Grace Austin of Eupora; Cailee Yielding, Jordan Brock, both of Fulton; Chase Allen of Golden; Audrey Aguilar of Houston; Karli Rose Harris of Nettleton; Malayasia Hill, Brandon Wilder, both of Pontotoc; Reilly Grace Carter of Saltillo; Luke Lauderdale of Shannon; Shun Johnson of Tupelo; and Nestor Ortega of Verona. Sponsors are Dr. Melissa Haab of Louisville and Jake Hartfield of Fulton.
They will lead small group activities, conduct campus tours and provide information to incoming freshmen during the orientation sessions.