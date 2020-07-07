FULTON - Members of Itawamba Community College’s Indian Delegation for 2020-21 have been selected at both the Fulton and Tupelo campuses.
The Fulton Campus members include William Buskirk, Carli Cole, Micah Goldman, all of Amory; Alisha Boren of Baldwyn; Ruby Johnson of Belden; Kristin Ruple of Belmont; Brianna Grice of French Camp; Chase Allen of Golden; Miranda Flippo of Hatley; Chloe Evans of Plantersville; Lillian Angle, Mabry Chamblee, Maclaine Griffith, Mollie Moore, Brannon Wilder, all of Pontotoc; Leah Pennington of Randolph; Emma Cate Sparks of Saltillo; Kaiyah Ruth of Shannon; A’Jaluah Caldwell of Sherman; and Kyle Spencer of Woodland.
Tupelo Campus members are J.D. Burleson of Blue Springs; Reilly Grace Carter of Saltillo; Shuntavis Johnson, Maddie West, Mackenzie Graham, Gracie Minich, Marian Medina, Emily Gamez, Nestor Ortega, all of Tupelo; and Cameron Smith of Weir.
The Indian Delegation is a student recruiting team that serves as goodwill ambassadors for ICC. Members are involved in activities directly related to recruiting, orientation and public relations. Sponsors are Dr. Melissa Haab of Louisville, Fulton Campus; and Michael Holloway of Saltillo, Tupelo Campus.