Itawamba Community College has selected members of its Indian Delegation for 2023-24.
They include Fulton Campus – Jolie Bishop, Callie Beasley, Ally Thompson, all of Amory; Knox Waterer of Belden; Emma Horton of Caledonia; Mallory Ward of Columbus; Anna Claire Gant of Courtland; Allie Hamilton of Ecru; Dylan Quinn, Braxton Lovvorn, both of Fulton; Alivia Harris of Golden; Carmen Burkley of Hernando; Ben Moody, Mazzie Cooper, both of Mantachie; Jack Brown of Mathiston; Jordan Springer of Mooreville; Madalynn Minica of Nettleton; Rylie Ozbirn of New Albany; Emma Mask of Plantersville; Anna Beth Brown, Marlee Hoing, Ella Huey, Tanner McCord, Abi Grace Warren, all of Pontotoc; Landon Glover of Red Bay, Ala.; Olivia Crowder, Bailey Clark, of Saltillo; Lily Alexander of Smithville; Maly Mae Fitts of Thaxton; Jasmier Coleman of Tupelo; Braiden Holcombe of Vina, Ala.; and Aubrey Eaton of Woodland; and Tupelo Campus – Maggie Caldwell of Algoma; Andy Trollinger of Baldwyn; Ty Franklin of Blue Springs; Lucy Vaughn of Plantersville; Karson Mitchell, Brylee Vandiver, both of Pontotoc; Madison White, Tanner Owens, both of Saltillo; Anna Claire Hester, Paola Farias, Mariana Lazcano, all of Tupelo.
The Indian Delegation is a student recruiting team organized to serve as ambassadors for Itawamba Community College. Members are involved in activities directly related to recruiting and public relations, including conducting college tours, visiting area high schools to recruit potential students, participating in community outreach projects, attending college days/nights at area high schools and assisting with special meetings and events at all three locations to recruit prospective students.
Sponsors are Michael Holloway, director of recruitment and orientation; Tyrani Key, Madison Haley and Hannah Moroney, all recruiters.
