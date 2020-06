The top five beauties at Itawamba Community College include, from left, Georgia Akers of Pontotoc, fourth alternate; Laila Grace Ledbetter of Saltillo, first alternate; Kaylee Brooke McCollum of Amory, 2020 Most Beautiful; Abbey Grace Montgomery of Pontotoc, third alternate; and Molly Beth White of New Albany, second alternate. They were selected at the conclusion of the annual pageant earlier this spring at the Fulton Campus.