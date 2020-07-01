FULTON - Itawamba Community College has selected its resident assistants for the 2020 fall semester.
They include Anna Elliott of Aberdeen; Kanden Utley of Ackerman; Collin Magill, Kathryn Moore, both of Amory; Jenelle Harkins of Belden; Jayden Ray of Caledonia; Leah Brown of Fulton; Chase Allen of Golden; Stephen Head of Haleyville, Ala.; Christian Colburn of Hamilton; Jalen Copeland of Horn Lake; JaMorris Morgan, Jermaya Davenport, both of Houston; Abby Prochaska of Mantachie; Jonathan Williams of Moss Point; Olivia Ferguson of Oxford; Abbey Grace Montgomery, Skylar Ball, both of Pontotoc; Jamia Allen of Ripley; Gabriel Harrelson of Saltillo; Ebony Allen of Senatobia; Kaiyah Ruth of Shannon; Jasmine Gilliard of Tremont; Isaac Floyd of Tupelo; Dylan Hester of Vina, Ala.; and Tra’Mon Robinson of Woodland.
ICC has seven residence halls, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe, Monroe Annex, Pontotoc and Sheffield.