Itawamba Community College has selected its top scholars for 2019-20.

Honorees include:

Aberdeen – Sydney Allmond, Heating and Air Conditioning Technology; Michaela Johnson, Sociology;

Amory – Farrah Fowlkes, Physics; Katherine Morgan, Journalism and Biology;

Baldwyn – Stephen Phillips, Economics and Public Speaking; Jack Trollinger, Associate Degree Nursing;

Belden – Morgan Bailey, Theatre;

Blue Springs – Maggie Meinz, Health, Physical Education, Recreation Division; Ismael Moreno, Automotive Technology;

Booneville – Olivia Tolar, Surgical Technology;

Bruce – Brooke Bennett, Chemistry; John Stewart, Political Science;

Corinth – James Wood, Emergency Medical Services – Paramedic;

Ecru – Katie Henry, Associate Degree Nursing;

Etta – Logan Hearn, Precision Manufacturing and Machining Technology;

Eupora – Chase Hays, Collision Repair Technology;

Florence, Ala. – David Rowland, Electrical Technology;

Fulton – Chandler Bounds, Diesel Equipment Technology; Kalyn Johnson, All-Mississippi First Team and Coca-Cola Academic Team Gold; Preston Moore, Mathematics Division; Michael Newlin, Law Enforcement Technology; Cora Yielding, Modern Foreign Language;

Golden – James Clark, Criminal Justice; Anna Pounds, Business Administration Division;

Guntown – Charles Sanderson, Information Systems Computer Networking Technology;

Hernando – Zuri Dunlap, Health, Physical Education, Recreation;

Mantachie – Timothy Gatlin, Forestry Technology;

Nettleton – Antonia Dunn, Business Marketing Management Technology; Jordan Naegele, Welding and Cutting Technology; McKinzee Sullivan, Respiratory Care Technology; Mamie Thompson, Early Childhood Technology;

New Albany – Zachary Penny, Industrial Maintenance Technology; Gwendoyln Woods, Hospitality Management Technology;

Okolona – Torrance McIntosh, Natural Science Division, All-Mississippi Second Team;

Pontotoc – Alejandro Barron, Computer Science Division; Jason Brock, Information Systems Computer Programming Technology; Cynthia Evans, Psychology; Bethany Morgan, Physical Therapist Assistant Technology; Katelyn Nelson, Public Health Technology; Marlee Schaefer, Art and Fine Arts Division; Sarah Ware, English and Communications Division;

Randolph – Troy Bone, History;

Ripley – Emma Brady, Occupational Therapy Assistant Technology;

Saltillo – Nami Ikawa, All-Mississippi Second Team and Coca-Cola Academic Team Silver;

Shannon – Benjamin Smith, Computer Science; Makayla Young, Practical Nursing;

Smithville – Bethany Flurry, Radiologic Technology; Jacob Johnson, Social Science Division;

Tupelo – Rain Burt, Music; Conner Carruth, Accounting; Alex Cramer, Physical Therapist Assistant Technology; Candice Hall, Paralegal Technology; Amber Jones, All-Mississippi Second Team; Julia Shackelford, Health Information Technology; and

West Point – Katherine Deanes, Health Information Technology.

The students were selected based on academic excellence and represent divisions, departments and programs. Additional honorees include Coca-Cola Academic Team Scholars and those chosen for the All-Mississippi Academic Team.

