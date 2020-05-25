Itawamba Community College has selected its top scholars for 2019-20.
Honorees include:
Aberdeen – Sydney Allmond, Heating and Air Conditioning Technology; Michaela Johnson, Sociology;
Amory – Farrah Fowlkes, Physics; Katherine Morgan, Journalism and Biology;
Baldwyn – Stephen Phillips, Economics and Public Speaking; Jack Trollinger, Associate Degree Nursing;
Belden – Morgan Bailey, Theatre;
Blue Springs – Maggie Meinz, Health, Physical Education, Recreation Division; Ismael Moreno, Automotive Technology;
Booneville – Olivia Tolar, Surgical Technology;
Bruce – Brooke Bennett, Chemistry; John Stewart, Political Science;
Corinth – James Wood, Emergency Medical Services – Paramedic;
Ecru – Katie Henry, Associate Degree Nursing;
Etta – Logan Hearn, Precision Manufacturing and Machining Technology;
Eupora – Chase Hays, Collision Repair Technology;
Florence, Ala. – David Rowland, Electrical Technology;
Fulton – Chandler Bounds, Diesel Equipment Technology; Kalyn Johnson, All-Mississippi First Team and Coca-Cola Academic Team Gold; Preston Moore, Mathematics Division; Michael Newlin, Law Enforcement Technology; Cora Yielding, Modern Foreign Language;
Golden – James Clark, Criminal Justice; Anna Pounds, Business Administration Division;
Guntown – Charles Sanderson, Information Systems Computer Networking Technology;
Hernando – Zuri Dunlap, Health, Physical Education, Recreation;
Mantachie – Timothy Gatlin, Forestry Technology;
Nettleton – Antonia Dunn, Business Marketing Management Technology; Jordan Naegele, Welding and Cutting Technology; McKinzee Sullivan, Respiratory Care Technology; Mamie Thompson, Early Childhood Technology;
New Albany – Zachary Penny, Industrial Maintenance Technology; Gwendoyln Woods, Hospitality Management Technology;
Okolona – Torrance McIntosh, Natural Science Division, All-Mississippi Second Team;
Pontotoc – Alejandro Barron, Computer Science Division; Jason Brock, Information Systems Computer Programming Technology; Cynthia Evans, Psychology; Bethany Morgan, Physical Therapist Assistant Technology; Katelyn Nelson, Public Health Technology; Marlee Schaefer, Art and Fine Arts Division; Sarah Ware, English and Communications Division;
Randolph – Troy Bone, History;
Ripley – Emma Brady, Occupational Therapy Assistant Technology;
Saltillo – Nami Ikawa, All-Mississippi Second Team and Coca-Cola Academic Team Silver;
Shannon – Benjamin Smith, Computer Science; Makayla Young, Practical Nursing;
Smithville – Bethany Flurry, Radiologic Technology; Jacob Johnson, Social Science Division;
Tupelo – Rain Burt, Music; Conner Carruth, Accounting; Alex Cramer, Physical Therapist Assistant Technology; Candice Hall, Paralegal Technology; Amber Jones, All-Mississippi Second Team; Julia Shackelford, Health Information Technology; and
West Point – Katherine Deanes, Health Information Technology.
The students were selected based on academic excellence and represent divisions, departments and programs. Additional honorees include Coca-Cola Academic Team Scholars and those chosen for the All-Mississippi Academic Team.