FULTON - Itawamba Community College sophomore T.J. McIntosh of Wren has been selected as a semifinalist for the prestigious Jack Kent Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship.
McIntosh is majoring in biology with a pre-medicine concentration. He serves as the vice president of scholarship for the Upsilon Sigma Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, vice president of the Student Government Association and a member of the ICC All-American Band, Sigma Kappa Delta, Indian Delegation and the Science Club. His honors include the President’s List, recipient of the Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship and a semifinalist for the All-Mississippi Academic Team. He serves as a tutor for the Minority Achievement Network for Upward Progression (MAN UP) program at ICC. His community service activities include the Upsilon Sigma Chapter’s College Project and Honors in Action. McIntosh attends Greater New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church in Nettleton. He is the son of Torrance and Sylvia McIntosh.
The Cooke Foundation Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship is a highly-selective scholarship for the nation’s top community college students seeking to complete their bachelor’s degrees at selective four-year colleges or universities. The Foundation provides up to $40,000 per year for up to three years, making it among the largest private scholarships for community college transfer students in the country. Each award is intended to cover a significant share of the student’s educational expenses, including tuition, living expenses, books and required fees for the final two or three years necessary to earn the bachelor’s degree. The highly-competitive scholarship also includes the ability to pursue any area of study, personal advising about selecting a college and navigating financial aid and multifaceted advising about how to transition to a four-year college and maximize the student experience.
This year’s 456 semifinalists were selected from a pool of nearly 1,500 applicants attending 311 community colleges in 45 states and the District of Columbia. McIntosh is one of 11 Mississippi community college students selected as semifinalists. The Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship recipients will be announced in April.